Tucson easing its "brain drain" issue with good jobs report

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The US Labor Department reported the economy created 222,000 jobs in June, more than the markets expected and a sure sign that a robust job market has returned following a weak May.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The record-breaking temperatures in southern Arizona and heat safety are likely on the minds of firefighters working the Burro Fire in the Catalina Mountains. It's absolutely on the mind of Jim Mackensen.
Deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the clubhouse of the Casitas de Castilian community at 643 West Las Lomitas Road.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
The First Baptist School confirmed Friday its headmaster resigned after his arrest by North Charleston Police.
