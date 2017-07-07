Tucson easing its "brain drain" issue with good jobs report

The US Labor Department reported the economy created 222,000 jobs in June, more than the markets expected and a sure sign that a robust job market has returned following a weak May.

But even the May numbers were revised upwards, which shows the job market continues to show strength under the Trump Administration.

Tucson, is sharing in that strong jobs showing according to numbers released by Sun Corridor.

In the past calendar year, Sun Corridor closed on 18 projects which added 5,964 jobs in targeted industries.

"Those are industries which tend to have higher wages," said David Welsh, the Chief Operating Officer of Sun Corridor. "So that's solar and energy, natural resources, life sciences, aerospace and defense, logistics."

Even the call centers that Tucson has attracted recently, are not the traditional call centers the city attracted in the past.

"These are service centers which require a bachelors degree and experience," he said. "They pay north of $50-$55,000, enough to support a family.

Some recent examples of success are Caterpillar, Home Goods, Hexgon and Raytheon, which is adding nearly 2,000 jobs, about half of which have already been hired.

"It's the best we probably have seen since the emergence from the recession," Welsh said.

Part of the reason for the success is likely centered near the heart of Tucson at the University of Arizona.

For years, the school has suffered a brain drain, which is students graduate and leave town because there are no jobs for them.

"The presence of the university separates us from a lot of other communities who don't have that," he said. "So communities that are going to be able to supply that labor chain...those are the communities that are going to win and I think that's how we're doing this."

