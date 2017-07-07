Copy-School bus driver crochets custom toy for each child on her bus

OCONOMOWOC, WI (RNN) – Trudy Serres drives a school bus.

It’s a job with lots of responsibility, but does occasionally come with some down time while she waits to take kids home.

Serres fills that time with her hobby, crocheting.

"The kids would see me crocheting, and they would always ask to see the finished product," Serres told the Lake Country Reporter. "Then one little boy asked for a taco. It all started with a taco. He said 'Do you think you could do a taco?' and I said 'I probably could.'"

So she did.

That taco turned into a mission to give every child on the bus a personalized gift.

"He showed every student on this bus what Miss Trudy made and gave to him, so I can't do it just for one," Serres said.

One by one, each child requested their choice of toy – a dog, a football, a giant ice cream or anything else they could dream up – and Serres would bring them to life with some yarn and lots of love.

She crocheted the final item just before school let out this year.

“Found out from parents that some take them to bed, some go to church with them. Some had to go on vacation with them,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“Makes my heart melt that these little items mean so much to these beautiful children.”

