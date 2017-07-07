Crash involving motorcycle leaves rider with life-threatening injuries

The Tucson Police Department has closed both north and southbound Swan from Speedway to 4th due to a fire.
The curb lane of eastbound Golf Links and Marc are closed. No further details are known at this time.
Green Valley Fire District crews assisted with a serious injury crash on northbound I-19 near kp57.
The reasons Pima County wants to downgrade the offense are several fold.
Tucson police said the intersection of Craycroft Road and Speedway Boulevard was closed Monday because of a crash.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
Sears CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert says changes in consumer behavior are driving company decision, including store closings.
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.
