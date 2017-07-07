Crash involving motorcycle leaves rider with life-threatening injuries

Tucson Police on scene of motorcycle crash. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson Police Department is working a crash on the east side, at Golf Links and Marc. According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department. The curb lane of eastbound Golf Links and Marc are closed.

No further details are known at this time.

