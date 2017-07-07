UPDATE: 1 lane of northbound Swan back open

The Tucson Fire Department is reporting that one lane of northbound Swan is back open.

The Tucson Police Department had tweeted that both north and southbound lanes of Swan from Speedway to 4th were closed due to a structure fire.

TPD is reporting it could be several hours before the area is back open.

No further details are known at this time.

