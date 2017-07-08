Dudleyville brushfire at 300 acres, three homes burned

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is reporting a brushfire in Dudleyville has burned 300 acres.

The brush fire broke out in the San Pedro River, according to PCSO officials.

Three homes lost so far, officials have started evacuating Horseshoe Circle and Valentine Road. Evacuees are asked to go to Hayden High School. More evacuations are underway, according to a PCSO tweet.

Highway 77 is closed between Dudleyville Road and Valentine Road.

