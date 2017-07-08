Woman opens up bed and breakfast to Burro Fire evacuees. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Diana Osborne has opened up her bed and breakfast on the east side of Tucson to people who have been evacuated from their homes on Mt. Lemmon.

Osborne has a house on Mt. Lemmon, but also has a home and the bed and breakfast in Tucson. She said she got the idea as she was evacuating.

"What about the families who live exclusively on the mountain...that's their residence. Where are they going to stay?" Osborne said.

She posted on Summerhaven NextDoor and three people responded within the hour.

"Some of these people have been through this before. And I just thought it would be a nice thing to do," Osborne said.

Right now, four people are staying in three of the rooms at the Arroyo House Inn. There is one room still available.

Leanne Mack is a permanent resident of Mt. Lemmon and is one of the people staying at the Arroyo House Inn.

"Here's a few things I brought from home to make it feel a little homier," said Mack.

She said she's grateful for Obourne's generosity and for a place to call home for time being.

"Just to take her rooms off Air BnB for us mountain residents. It's just overwhelming."

Osborne said she's happy to help out while they all wait for the good news that they are able to return to their homes.

"They ask me everyday what can we do in thanks and I say just be safe. Try and stay cool. The heat is really difficult for them," Osborne said.

