Sun Tran Teamsters vote on Saturday for contract ratification

Members of Teamster Local 104 SunTran will vote on Saturday, July 8 on contract ratification, according to a news release from the Teamsters Local 104.

A tentative agreement was reached on Friday, July 7 and now members will have a chance to review the proposed contract and either vote to accept or reject the offer.

Negotiating teams have worked to come to an acceptable three-year agreement, in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of the 42-day strike that took place between August and September 2015.

More details on the contract will be released after members have had the chance to vote on it.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.