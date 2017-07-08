O'Toole dazzles against powerful Japan

Danielle O'Toole has not allowed a run in two World Cup of Softball appearances (Photo courtesy: ESPN).

Only two teams have ever won the World Cup of Softball.

The United States and Japan.

Danielle O’Toole (UA ’17) put her stamp on softball’s best rivalry Friday night tossing a one-hit shutout over Japan at OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.

O’Toole pitched a complete game striking out three and walking three. She has not allowed a run in eleven innings in the tournament.

Team USA (5-0) is the lone unbeaten squad, the top two teams to finish in the round-robin format will play Sunday for the championship.

Japan (5-1) is the defending champion. The Japanese beat the United States last summer 2-1 in the title game.

The U.S. has won eight World Cup of Softball tournaments (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015).

Japan took the initial event in 2005 and won again in 2013 and 2016.

The event was not held in 2008 due to most countries fielding teams for that year’s Olympic games.

O’Toole is the lone Wildcat on Team USA although four other Arizona Wildcats are participating in the tournament.

Brigette Del Ponte (’13) is competing for Mexico, Chelsea Suitos ('15) is playing for the Philippines while Dejah Mulipola (’20) and Jessie Harper (’20) are on the USA’s Junior Women’s National Team.

Team USA wraps up round-robin play on Saturday with games against Puerto Rico (11 a.m.) and Australia (5 p.m.). Both games will air on ESPN2.

The championship game is set for Sunday at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

