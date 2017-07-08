TSA Girls head to U-16 nationals

The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
The Tucson Soccer Academy 2001 Girls Red team will compete in the National Premier League Finals next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Tucson Soccer Academy 2001 Girls Red team will compete in the National Premier League Finals next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.
UA grad Danielle O'Toole ('17) tossed a one-hit shutout against the defending Cup champs to keep Team USA unbeaten (5-0).
UA grad Danielle O'Toole ('17) tossed a one-hit shutout against the defending Cup champs to keep Team USA unbeaten (5-0).