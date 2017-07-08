TSA Girls head to U-16 nationals

The Tucson Soccer Academy 2001 Girls Red team will compete in the National Premier League Finals next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The side won the Arizona NPL in their U-16 Division with a perfect 5-0 record.

TSA ’01 Girls Red outscored their opponents 18-1 to qualify for the national tournament.

They also won all three matches they played in early June at the Legends College Showcase in Riverside, California, outscoring opponents there eight-to-one.

The NPL Finals begin on Thursday, July 13. Tucson Soccer Academy will play three matches in their pool and must either win the pool or have the most points of the second places teams in order to advance to the semifinals.

