Augie Busch named Arizona head swimming and diving coach

The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona, according to an official release from Arizona Athletics on Saturday.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona, according to an official release from Arizona Athletics on Saturday.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a storage room fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, July 7 at a building near businesses located on North Swan Road.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a storage room fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, July 7 at a building near businesses located on North Swan Road.
A tentative agreement was reached on Friday, July 7 and now members will have a chance to review the proposed contract and either vote to accept or reject the offer.
A tentative agreement was reached on Friday, July 7 and now members will have a chance to review the proposed contract and either vote to accept or reject the offer.
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.