Augie Busch named Arizona head swimming and diving coach

Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona, according to an official release from Arizona Athletics on Saturday.

Busch returns to Arizona after spending the last four seasons as head coach at the University of Virginia.

Busch, an Arizona alumnus, was previously an assistant for eight seasons under his father Frank Busch at UA.

“The opportunity to return to the University of Arizona as the head coach of the men's and women's swimming and diving program is both unexpected and thrilling,” Busch said in the UA release.

“Tucson is not only the place of my fondest family and college memories, but of my proudest professional accomplishments as well. I can't possibly overstate my gratitude and appreciation to Dave Heeke and Erika Barnes for placing their confidence in me. With whole-hearted determination and fierce loyalty, I look forward to many years of Arizona pride and Wildcat success.”

Busch is expected to be officially introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

