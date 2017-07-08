HAPPENING NOW: Four vehicle crash closes intersection on Craycroft Road

A multi-vehicle collision has temporarily closed an intersection on Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.

TPD said they are investigating a "four vehicle serious injury collision" that happened at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Craycroft Road in Tucson on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours. They are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

We will have more information when it is available.

