Roach Fire: Two hurt fighting fire in Dudleyville

Two people had to be pulled from the fire line near Dudleyville, Arizona because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
A multi-vehicle collision has temporarily closed an intersection on Craycroft Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
The brush fire broke out in the San Pedro River at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, according to PCSO officials.
Witnesses said the driver of the dark-colored pickup or SUV did not slow down or stop as it continued westbound on Irvington Road.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.
