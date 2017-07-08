Roach Fire: Two hurt fighting fire in Dudleyville

Two firefighters were hurt near Dudleyville (Source: Tucson News Now).

Two people had to be pulled from suppression efforts against the Roach Fire because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

One firefighter suffered from a heat-related illness, according to department spokeswoman Tiffany Davila.

She said the other firefighter was stung by a scorpion.

There are approximately 50 people fighting the Roach Fire burning in Dudleyville, north of Oracle.

They estimate the fire is close to 1,000 acres in size with containment lines around about 15% of it.

Nearly a dozen structures have been destroyed by the flames and close to 200 others are still threatened, according to the department.

