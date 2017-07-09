Cal City scores three in 9th to beat Saguaros

The Whiptails snap Tucson's five-game winning streak.
Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Tucker Barnhart homered, helping rookie Luis Castillo to his first major league win in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
The Arizona Rattlers (14-4) earned a hard-fought victory after taking down the six-time defending champions Sioux Falls Storm (15-3) by a score of 50-41 becoming the 2017 Indoor Football League Champions.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona, according to an official release from Arizona Athletics on Saturday.
