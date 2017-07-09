Cal City scores three in 9th to beat Saguaros

A fine pitching performance by starter Frank Trimarco was lost in a cold batting night for the Tucson Saguaros as they lost to California City 4-1.

The defeat snapped Tucson’s five-game winning streak.

Trimarco went seven innings giving up only one run while striking out 11.

For the second night in a row, the Saguaros gave up three runs in the top of the 9th.

Friday night they led by four going into the 9th and were able to survive 6 5, however Saturday night the game was tied and has a result the Saguaros lost for just the second time in 15 games.

Copyright 2017 Tucson Saguaros. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.