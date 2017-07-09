FC Tucson Women finish season strong

The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to beat FC Pacific 4-2 Saturday night at Kino Stadium in the club’s 2017 summer finale.

The ladies were led by Jessie Hix, Hannah Leitner and Paige Maggio, who scored a pair of goals.

FCTW (4-3-3, 15 points) won both their matches on the weekend. They beat Strikers FC 2-0 Friday night to finish in second place in the PacSouth Division behind the table winning San Diego SeaLions (9-0-1, 28 points).

However the 15 points was their lowest total in the three seasons the club has played under the FC Tucson umbrella.

In the Women’s Premier Soccer League only the division winner advances to the post-season tournament.

The SeaLions lost in the league championship match last summer.

This concludes the fifth summer Tucson has had a side in the WPSL. The club played its initial two seasons (2013 and 2014) as Tucson Socccer Academy FC.

