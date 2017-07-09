FC Tucson Women finish season strong

The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 win Friday night over San Diego Zest FC.
Danny Musovski scored on a penalty kick in the 64th minute to give FC Tucson a 1-0 win Friday night over San Diego Zest FC.
While Terry Francona (UA '77) recovers from a heart procedure, longtime friend and Wildcat teammate Brad Mills ('77) will manage in his place.
While Terry Francona (UA '77) recovers from a heart procedure, longtime friend and Wildcat teammate Brad Mills ('77) will manage in his place.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
The Whiptails snap Tucson's five-game winning streak.
The Whiptails snap Tucson's five-game winning streak.
Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Tucker Barnhart homered, helping rookie Luis Castillo to his first major league win in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Tucker Barnhart homered, helping rookie Luis Castillo to his first major league win in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.