Police: Fight leads to shooting/stabbing in Sahuarita on Saturday

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night in Sahuarita, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of the 700 Block of West Sahuarita Road just before midnight. An investigation revealed a physical fight occurred that resulted in one woman sustaining gunshot injuries, one man who had signs of physical, non-life threatening, injuries from a fight, and another man with apparent stab wounds, police said.

The man who was stabbed was found later at a Sahuarita residence, police said.

The woman was transported to a Tucson hospital. She is in serious condition. The man who was stabbed is in stable condition and is recovering in a Tucson area hospital. The man with non-life threatening injuries was also taken to a Tucson hospital as precaution, police said.

Police said detectives are still investigating the case.

We will have more information when it is available.

