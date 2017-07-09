Police: Fight leads to shooting/stabbing in Sahuarita on Saturday

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Two people had to be pulled from the fire line near Dudleyville, Arizona because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night in Sahuarita, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.
He has been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office has arrested a man in connection to a string of arsons at three Walmart stores.
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.
