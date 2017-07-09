Town carries on despite Roach Fire devastation

The Dudleyville community is responding positively despite the devastation of the Roach Fire, burning in their small Pinal County town. While it was tough for people at a community meeting Sunday evening to hear about the structures destroyed, other parts of the town are trying to keep up normal appearances.
Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona. We could see our first real rain of the season Monday, July 10.
A multi-vehicle collision leaves one person dead and another arrested, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Two people had to be pulled from the fire line near Dudleyville, Arizona because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
The victim’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the former officer.
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.
The hunt is on for the person who shot and killed a woman who was placed in a wheelchair and left at Palmetto Health Richland.
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.
