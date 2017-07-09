Town carries on despite Roach Fire devastation

The Dudleyville community is responding positively despite the devastation of the Roach Fire, burning in their small Pinal County town.



While it was tough for people at a community meeting Sunday evening to hear about the structures destroyed, other parts of the town are trying to keep up normal appearances.



The sign at San Pedro Valley Baptist Church said "11:00 a.m. Sunday morning services" - so services there were.



"The spirit was very good," said Pastor Anthony DaCunha. "We're glad to be able to help."

"The spirit was very good," said Pastor Anthony DaCunha. "We're glad to be able to help."





There was worship with little worry for the pastor, even as space was limited outside. His parking lot was not packed with congregants' cars, but state fire and Pinal County Sheriff's Office emergency vehicles.



"We just open our doors and do what's necessary," DaCunha explained.



Those same crews were also many of the fire personnel that spent Sunday inside the Roach Fire lines. They mopped up hotspots, as they trudged through charred land.



As of Sunday afternoon, the fire's size was estimated at 340 acres, after fire crews were able to get a better look at the mapping from overhead. Containment was estimated at 15 percent.



What remains, DaCunha believes, is a faith that the town will carry on and rebuild. The support from the community remains strong around it.



"We can't stop believing just because there's a tragedy," he said. "They know they can count on us."

