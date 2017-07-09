Police investigate storage space in midtown Tucson - Tucson News Now

Police investigate storage space in midtown Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Officers investigated some suspicious items in a storage space (Source: Tucson News Now). Officers investigated some suspicious items in a storage space (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police in Tucson closed part of N. Palo Verde Boulevard to investigate some suspicious items at a self storage unit near Grant Road.

Officers blocked part of the road, while teams from Tucson Fire Department were on standby.

As of 8:15 p.m., Palo Verde Blvd had reopened Sunday night, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with TPD.

She said the unknown substance was removed from the storage space and moved to a safe location for testing.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crews respond to house fire in Sierra Vista

    Monday, July 10 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:27:37 GMT
    The fire started Sunday night (Source: Sierra Vista News Network).The fire started Sunday night (Source: Sierra Vista News Network).

    Firefighters rushed to a house fire burning Sunday night in Sierra Vista. Police urged people to avoid the area of Queens Way and Prince Drive, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sierra Vista.

    Firefighters rushed to a house fire burning Sunday night in Sierra Vista. Police urged people to avoid the area of Queens Way and Prince Drive, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sierra Vista.

  • Police investigate storage space in midtown Tucson

    Police investigate storage space in midtown Tucson

    Sunday, July 9 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-07-10 03:19:51 GMT
    Officers investigated some suspicious items in a storage space (Source: Tucson News Now).Officers investigated some suspicious items in a storage space (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Police in Tucson closed part of N. Palo Verde Boulevard to investigate some suspicious items at a self storage unit near Grant Road.

    Police in Tucson closed part of N. Palo Verde Boulevard to investigate some suspicious items at a self storage unit near Grant Road.

  • Roach Fire UPDATE: Evacuation order, road closures lifted Sunday night

    Roach Fire UPDATE: Evacuation order, road closures lifted Sunday night

    Sunday, July 9 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:22:40 GMT
    Two firefighters were hurt near Dudleyville (Source: Tucson News Now).Two firefighters were hurt near Dudleyville (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Two people had to be pulled from the fire line near Dudleyville, Arizona because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

    Two people had to be pulled from the fire line near Dudleyville, Arizona because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

    •   
Powered by Frankly