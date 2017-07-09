Police investigate storage space in midtown Tucson

Officers investigated some suspicious items in a storage space (Source: Tucson News Now).

Police in Tucson closed part of N. Palo Verde Boulevard to investigate some suspicious items at a self storage unit near Grant Road.

Officers blocked part of the road, while teams from Tucson Fire Department were on standby.

As of 8:15 p.m., Palo Verde Blvd had reopened Sunday night, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with TPD.

She said the unknown substance was removed from the storage space and moved to a safe location for testing.

