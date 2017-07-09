Police investigate storage space in midtown Tucson

Firefighters rushed to a house fire burning Sunday night in Sierra Vista. Police urged people to avoid the area of Queens Way and Prince Drive, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sierra Vista.
Police in Tucson closed part of N. Palo Verde Boulevard to investigate some suspicious items at a self storage unit near Grant Road.
Two people had to be pulled from the fire line near Dudleyville, Arizona because they were hurt, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The Dudleyville community is responding positively despite the devastation of the Roach Fire, burning in their small Pinal County town. While it was tough for people at a community meeting Sunday evening to hear about the structures destroyed, other parts of the town are trying to keep up normal appearances.
Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona. We could see our first real rain of the season Monday, July 10.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.
