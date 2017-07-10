Crews respond to house fire in Sierra Vista - Tucson News Now

Crews respond to house fire in Sierra Vista

By Tucson News Now Staff
The fire started Sunday night (Source: Sierra Vista News Network). The fire started Sunday night (Source: Sierra Vista News Network).
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Firefighters rushed to a house fire burning Sunday night in Sierra Vista.

Police urged people to avoid the area of Queens Way and Prince Drive, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sierra Vista.

A response to the same Facebook post mentioned that the fire appears to be burning at just one building.

Tucson News Now has reached out to first responders in the area for details on the situation.

Return to this story for the latest info.

