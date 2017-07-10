Bailey, Reds send D-backs to another loss, 2-1

Homer Bailey went 6-plus strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and Cincinnati beat Arizona 2-1.
Homer Bailey went 6-plus strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and Cincinnati beat Arizona 2-1.
While Terry Francona (UA '77) recovers from a heart procedure, longtime friend and Wildcat teammate Brad Mills ('77) will manage in his place.
While Terry Francona (UA '77) recovers from a heart procedure, longtime friend and Wildcat teammate Brad Mills ('77) is managing in his place.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
Augie Busch has been named the head coach for both the men's and women's swimming and diving programs at Arizona.
The Whiptails snap Tucson's five-game winning streak.
The Whiptails snap Tucson's five-game winning streak.