Mike Gustavsson goes out a champion

Mike Gustavsson retires from professional body building after achieving his dream of a Universe title.
Homer Bailey went 6-plus strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and Cincinnati beat Arizona 2-1.
While Terry Francona (UA '77) recovers from a heart procedure, longtime friend and Wildcat teammate Brad Mills ('77) will manage in his place.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
