Mike Gustavsson goes out a champion

This time it's for real.

Mike Gustavsson is going the way of John Elway and Peyton Manning. He's retiring a champion.

The Tucson-transplant from Sweden won the event in June that he'd been trying to win most of his adult life.

He took the World Fitness Federation’s Universe title in the Master Division (50-and-over).

He had finished 3rd last year and fifth the year before.

Gustavsson had won pretty much every event he'd ever entered; accept his first two WFF Universe competitions. He had said prior to the 2016 contest that it would likely be his last. Clearly finishing third was not how he wanted to go out.

Friends, family and supporters celebrate Mike upon his return at a party at the Trident II Bar and Grill.

"I want to thank my wife Tonya and my sponsors," said Gustavsson. "My sponsors like Rodriguez Law Firm and Diamond Ventures, it's too expensive to do this and travel around the world and do these show. I could not do it without them."

