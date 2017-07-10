TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Roach Fire UPDATE: Evacuation order, road closures lifted Sunday night

All road closures and evacuations associated with the Roach Fire in Dudleyville were lifted at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Pinal County officials announced.

Staff at the Red Cross shelter said it would close after breakfast Monday; no one spent the night.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2sUCQCA

Just spoke to that Red Cross. They are closing the shelter after breakfast. They say no one spent the night #RoachFire #tucson pic.twitter.com/prGN4brf0v — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 10, 2017

At last check, the fire is estimated at 335 acres with containment lines established around 60% of it, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on Sunday, July 9.

At last check, 14 structures, including five homes, have been destroyed as a result of the Roach Fire.

2. BURRO FIRE: Fire grows to 27,266 acres, now 51 percent contained

The fire has burned 27,266 acres as of Sunday, July 9. It is 51 percent contained.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2svUmN5

Mount Lemmon residents could soon find out when they can go home.

A community meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2017, at the Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710.

3. Union workers approve new contract with Sun Tran

Members of Teamster Local 104 voted to ratify a new contract with Sun Tran on Saturday, July 8.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2t5c0CY

Negotiating teams worked to come to an acceptable three-year agreement, in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of the 42-day strike that took place between August and September 2015.

Details of the contract will be released later.



HAPPENING TODAY

The Salvation is helping kids gear up for the school year with the Back To School Backpack SOS program.

Donation drop off areas will be set up at Fry's Food Stores across Tucson.

Basic schools supplies like binders, pencils, paper, crayons, and others are needed.

Backpacks filled with supplies will go to low income children in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

WEATHER

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely.

Gusty winds, blowing dust and dangerous lightning is possible.

The high will be near 101 degrees.

