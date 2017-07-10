TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona. We could see our first real rain of the season Monday, July 10.
Tucson police said northbound Houghton Road is shut down from Valencia Road. There is an injury crash in the area.
Firefighters rushed to a house fire burning Sunday night in Sierra Vista. Police urged people to avoid the area of Queens Way and Prince Drive, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sierra Vista.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
Jerell Ketron Eugene White, 22, was found in a pond near Pleasant Road around 9 a.m. Saturday.
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.
Officials with the Natchez Trace Parkway say a TN man was arrested after being identified as the person who struck a cyclist on the parkway and kept going.
According to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police department, a man came to the police station around midnight Saturday night to bail out his girlfriend, when he was arrested for disorderly conduct.
