KOLD HEROES: Inspiring those with mental illness

Giving a voice to the voiceless. Mindy Bernstein helps bring back purpose to the lives of those battling mental illness.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
After a week-long closure due to the Burro Fire, the road to Mount Lemmon will reopen to residents and employees Monday afternoon.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
Every Monday through the end of the year at all Tucson Sauce locations from open to close (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.), active police active firefighters, active EMTs, as well as active, reserve, and retired US military get 20 percent off their order.
The Jayden K Smith hoax is the latest version of a fake rumor that has been bouncing around the internet for ages.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beaten
Several ambulances are responding to an incident at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport. We’re told medical crews are evaluating up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.
A fourth case of Vibrio Vulnificus has been confirmed by the mobile county health department. Health officials say a person contracted the bacteria at the end of June in Mobile Bay near the eastern tip of Dauphin Island.
