Northbound Houghton Road closed for injury crash - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Northbound Houghton Road closed for injury crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police said northbound Houghton Road is shut down from Valencia Road.

There is an injury crash in the area.

The closure will last for an unknown amount of time.

