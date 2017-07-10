Northbound Houghton Road closed for injury crash

The Burro Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
Signs of monsoon storms are just around the corner for southern Arizona. We could see our first real rain of the season Monday, July 10.
Tucson police said northbound Houghton Road is shut down from Valencia Road. There is an injury crash in the area.
Firefighters rushed to a house fire burning Sunday night in Sierra Vista. Police urged people to avoid the area of Queens Way and Prince Drive, according to a Facebook post from the City of Sierra Vista.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Experts believe the shark was a 4- to 5-foot bull shark, which can grow to nearly 300 pounds.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
A group still angry that South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn plans to temporarily raise the rebel banner at the capitol again.
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.
