Sauce Pizza & Wine: 'Mondays Are For Heroes'

Every Monday through the end of the year at all Tucson Sauce locations from open to close (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.), active police active firefighters, active EMTs, as well as active, reserve, and retired US military get 20 percent off their order.
Chef Orion Beverly from Claire's Cafe joined us for our What's For Lunch Segment Monday!
Ibarra Chocolate Mole Sauce Yield: 6 cups Time: 3 hours
The summer heat is hitting Southern Arizona just in time for Father's Day! Thalia Plascenia joined us from Princess House Cooking and Entertainment to make beef marinated fajitas.
Chef Eston Stogner joined us from Cuban Blaze restaurant to make “Cohibas” in our What’s For Lunch Segment on Monday, June 5.
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
Sulphur native and world-renowned voice actor Randy Schell died in a sky-diving accident Sunday in Houston.
Federal and congressional investigators are probing whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to meddle in the presidential election, investigations the president has called a "hoax."
A 4-year-old child and woman were wounded in a shooting in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.
The company is set to kick off its third-annual Prime Day at 9 p.m. ET Monday. Amazon said it will offer new deals every five minutes for 30 hours.
