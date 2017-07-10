Sauce Pizza & Wine: 'Mondays Are For Heroes' - Tucson News Now

Sauce Pizza & Wine: 'Mondays Are For Heroes'

Sauce Pizza & Wine is giving back to those who give so much in southern Arizona.  

"Mondays Are For Heroes" at Sauce is a way to thank the brave men and women who serve our country. Every Monday through the end of the year at all Tucson Sauce locations from open to close (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.), active police active firefighters, active EMTs, as well as active, reserve, and retired US military get 20 percent off their order. All you have to do is come in uniform or bring a Military ID demonstrating proof of service.

Watermelon Arugula salad recipe:


Ingredients
Watermelon, 1” x 1” cubed - 5 ounces
Red Onion, julienned - 1 tbsp    
Jicama Batons, 1 ½” x 1/4” - 2 ounces
Spinach and Arugula Blend (50/50) - 3 ounces    
White Balsamic Vinaigrette - 3 tbsp    
Feta Cheese - 2 tbsp    
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (Salted) - 1 tbsp
 
Instructions:
1.  Combine watermelon, jicama, red onion, spinach and arugula blend, and vinaigrette in a mixing bowl. Gently toss to combine everything well.
2.  Garnish salad with crumbled feta and pumpkin seeds.

