BURRO FIRE: Road to Mount Lemmon to reopen to residents, employe - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

BURRO FIRE: Road to Mount Lemmon to reopen to residents, employees

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Helicopter flies over Burro Fire, July 7. (Source: Burro Fire facebook) Helicopter flies over Burro Fire, July 7. (Source: Burro Fire facebook)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

After a week-long closure because of the Burro Fire, the road to Mount Lemmon will reopen to residents and employees Monday afternoon, July 10.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the roadway will reopen at 3 p.m., but proper identification will be required to go up.

The PCSD said Redington Road is open again to all traffic.

The closures were necessary due to the Burro Fire, which has burned 27,238 acres since it started on Friday, June 30. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation but it was 51 percent contained as of Monday. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • 4TH ANNIVERSARY

    Arizona remembers deadly Yarnell Hill Fire as Goodwin Fire burns

    Arizona remembers deadly Yarnell Hill Fire as Goodwin Fire burns

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:16:48 GMT
    Friday, June 30 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:32:11 GMT
    19 Granite Mountain hotshots died June 30, 2013, trying to save Yarnell from an erratic wildfire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)19 Granite Mountain hotshots died June 30, 2013, trying to save Yarnell from an erratic wildfire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.

    Even as hundreds of wildland firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire burning in Yavapai County south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to the wildfire that killed 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots.

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

    •   
Powered by Frankly