BURRO FIRE: Road to Mount Lemmon to reopen to residents, employees

After a week-long closure because of the Burro Fire, the road to Mount Lemmon will reopen to residents and employees Monday afternoon, July 10.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the roadway will reopen at 3 p.m., but proper identification will be required to go up.

The PCSD said Redington Road is open again to all traffic.

The closures were necessary due to the Burro Fire, which has burned 27,238 acres since it started on Friday, June 30. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation but it was 51 percent contained as of Monday.

Starting at 3 p.m. today:

Mt. Lemmon Hwy open to only residents and employees (proper ID req).

Redington Rd also re-open to all traffic. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) July 10, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.