Authorities respond to near drowning on Tucson's southwest side

An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after nearly drowning on the southwest side of Tucson on Monday morning, July 10.

According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of South Spencer Avenue.

The DHFD said the woman was found at the bottom of their pool by her parents.

"They did CPR on her until paramedics arrived," the DHFD said in a news release. "With continued CPR, paramedics transported her to St. Mary’s hospital where she was admitted and is now in the ICU."

The woman's parents said she is a strong lap swimmer, who would swim almost daily and had no medical concerns.

This is the seventh water incident in Pima County this year, according to the DHFD.

