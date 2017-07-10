Authorities respond to near drowning on Tucson's southwest side

While "Obamacare" has remained politically divisive, it had helped drive the uninsured rate to historic lows as some 20 million people gained coverage.
While "Obamacare" has remained politically divisive, it had helped drive the uninsured rate to historic lows as some 20 million people gained coverage.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder that's being sold as a way to get a "euphoric energy" rush.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a "snortable chocolate" powder that's being sold as a way to get a "euphoric energy" rush.
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.