UPDATE: Police detain driver who fled scene of car into daycare playground; no injuries reported

No children were harmed in this crash into a Tucson daycare playground on Monday, July 10. (Source: Twitter/@alexiaaaa14)

A car crashed into the playground of a midtown daycare on Monday, July 10. No one was injured and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police said the driver had been detained shortly after fleeing. Police did not say whether or not the driver would face charges.

According to a spokeswoman with the Learning Bee Preschool and Daycare, 3975 E. 22nd Street, no children were in the playground because they were inside for nap time.

According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesman, the crash happened just before 3 p.m.

Tucson police are investigating.

CRIME TEAM COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.