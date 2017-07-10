Reid Park Zoo announces the loss of gibbon, ostrich

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
Under the proposed ban, the sale, possession or use of an exploding target could be punishable as a class one misdemeanor.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
According to a spokeswoman with the Learning Bee Preschool and Daycare, no children were in the playground because they were inside for nap time.
Moms the gibbon was euthanized on Saturday, July 8, because of age-related health issues. The female ostrich died from complications associated with an obstruction in her gastrointestinal tract.
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beaten
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
Fawaz Olarenwaju Animasaun, 27, is one of two people named in a federal indictment for charges of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, as well as aiding and abetting.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
