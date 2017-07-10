Reid Park Zoo announces the loss of gibbon, ostrich

Moms was one of the country's oldest gibbons. (Source: Reid Park Zoo)

A 47-year-old gibbon and a 4-year-old ostrich at Reid Park Zoo have died, according to a news release from the zoo.

Moms the gibbon was euthanized on Saturday, July 8, because of age-related health issues.

The female ostrich died from complications associated with an obstruction in her gastrointestinal tract.

In the gibbon's case, the zoo's animal care and veterinary staff had been managing her care closely. They determined that euthanasia was the best course of action as her health acutely declined.

Ultimately, we made this decision with heavy hearts based on her declining quality of life. It became clear, we could no longer overcome the issues that developed with her advanced age,” veterinarian Dr. Alexis Moreno said.

Moms was one of the country's oldest gibbons.

“The Zoo is committed to providing whole-life care to its animal residents. Our animal care staff provided outstanding care for Moms, managing her age-related issues,” general curator Dr. Sue Tygielski said. “Many animals tend to live longer in Zoos because of the nutrition, health care and daily attention from animal care professionals provided, therefore, we have many elderly animals at Reid Park Zoo.”

Median life expectancy for white-handed gibbons is 25 to 30 years.

The news comes less than seven months after Moms' daughter Lily died at the zoo.

On Jan. 17, Reid Park announced Lily and a jaguar has died the previous week.

Lily's death came less than a month after her family was moved into a new habitat on Dec. 22.

After Lily's death, Moms was placed under veterinary care in the zoo's health center while her dad Billy was moved back to the original gibbon habitat.

According to Monday's update, the 43-year-old Billy is the last gibbon at Reid Park. His health is stable and he is eating well, according to the zoo.

Nikita, a 20-year-old jaguar, had to be euthanized in January because of age-related health issues.

Lily, an 18-year-old white-handed gibbon, died on Jan. 14.

