Authorities: Pima County woman overdoses on fentanyl

A Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it happened Thursday, July 6.

The woman had a slight pulse, but was not breathing, when she was found.

Fentanyl is considered to be up to 100 times more potent than heroin.

Two deputies began CPR before paramedics arrived and administered Narcan. The woman quickly regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital.

Narcan, often times in the form of a nasal spray, can reverse the effects of an overdose.

"The actions of deputies Turner and Cross helped keep the woman alive until paramedics could arrive and administer a lifesaving antidote," the PCSD said in a news release. "Thanks to the efforts of our deputies and Northwest Fire Department's paramedics, the woman is expected to survive."

