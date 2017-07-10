Authorities: Pima County woman overdoses on fentanyl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
According to a spokeswoman with the Learning Bee Preschool and Daycare, no children were in the playground because they were inside for nap time.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Four people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
Several ambulances responded to two separate incidents at Gulf Islands Water Park in Gulfport on Monday. We’re told medical crews evaluated up to 20 visitors after several complaints of chemical exposure.
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.
