URGENT: AMBER Alert issued for three kids last seen in Marana area

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in Marana Monday morning, according to authorities.

Arizona DPS said Parvati Harnesberry, 16, Malchiyah Harnesberry, 11, and Ramachandra Harnesberry, 14, were last seen around 10:50 a.m. in the Marana area.

Authorities said the children's grandmother Danese Harnesberry has full legal custody and the suspect, Bedajii Harnesberry, had been staying with the family since Tuesday, July 4.

"Danese had gone to a next door neighbor's house for a brief visit after she had gotten into an argument with Bendajii," authorities said in a news release. "When Danese was walking back to her residence she saw her granddaughter Parvati get into her daughter's vehicle."

Danese got into her vehicle and began to drive to block Danese from leaving. Bedajii struck Danese''s vehicle causing minor damage. Bedajii was then able to leave the residence. Danese believes that all three grandchildren including Ramachandra and Malchiyah Harnesberry were in Bendajii's vehicle. Upon returning to the residence Danese found several chemicals and measuring glasses on the kitchen counter. A check of the those ingredients was found to be common ingredients used in making chloroform. There are concerns that based on Bedajii mental health that she may have used these chemicals to take her children against their Will.

According to state police, the children are with 33-year-old Bedajii Harnesberry.

Bedajii Harnesberry was last seen driving a tan or green 2003 Ford Taurus with a temporary New Mexico license plate.

If you see them, please call 911 immediately.

