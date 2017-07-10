URGENT: AMBER Alert issued for three kids kidnapped from Marana area

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were kidnapped from a home in Marana Monday morning and authorities believe they are in danger.

Arizona DPS said Parvati Harnesberry, 16, Malchiyah Harnesberry, 11, and Ramachandra Harnesberry, 14, were last seen around 10:50 a.m. in the Marana area.

Authorities said 33-year-old Bedajii Harnesberry, the victims' mother, may have given her kids chloroform and taken them against their will. The four could be headed to Santa Fe County, New Mexico, in a green or tan 2003 Ford Taurus with a temporary New Mexico license plate.

Several Tucson News Now viewers said they did not receive an alert on their phones.

Kameron Lee, a spokesman for Arizona DPS, said the alert did not go out to the cell phones even though the message was sent.

"We are working with our AMBER Alert Coordinator to find out why," Lee said in a tweet. "I don't think they fix will happen until tomorrow."

Danese Harnesberry, the children's grandmother, has full legal custody of the kids and Bedajii had been staying with the family since Tuesday, July 4.

"Danese went to a neighbor's house for a brief visit after she had gotten into an argument with Bedajii," authorities said in a news release. "When Danese was walking back to her residence she saw her granddaughter Parvati get into her daughter's vehicle."

Authorities said Danese tried to block Bedajii in the driveway but Bedajii struck her vehicle, causing minor damage.

"Upon returning to the residence Danese found several chemicals and measuring glasses on the kitchen counter," authorities said. "A check of the those ingredients was found to be common ingredients used in making chloroform."

Parvati Harnesberry has been described as a black female, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds. She has short black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a striped shirt.

Malchiyah Harnesberry is 4-6, 65 pounds with long brown hair and green eyes.

Ramachandra Harnesberry is 5-6, 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black tank top and black basketball shorts.

Bedajii Harnesberry is 5-4, 180 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, please call 911, 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.

