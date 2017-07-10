URGENT: AMBER Alert issued for three kids kidnapped from Marana area

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
Over the weekend U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dogs help agents seize more than $1.1 million in hard drugs in four different incidents.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales Saturday night, authorities said.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.
A relaxing day at Gulf Island Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.
The grandfather said the Maryland family hit some hard times recently. They've been living in a van parked in a Motel 6 lot.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
