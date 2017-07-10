UPDATE: Both westbound lanes, 1 eastbound lane of I-10 reopened

Blowing dust earlier forced the closure of I-10 at the New Mexico state line, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Tucson police said northbound Houghton Road was shut down from Valencia Road for an injury crash in the area.
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a storage room fire around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, July 7 at a building near businesses located on North Swan Road.
The curb lane of eastbound Golf Links and Marc are closed. No further details are known at this time.
Green Valley Fire District crews assisted with a serious injury crash on northbound I-19 near kp57.
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beaten
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
