UPDATE: Both westbound lanes, 1 eastbound lane of I-10 reopened

San Simon, AZ. Dust storm near New Mexico closes I-10. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting both lanes of westbound and one lane of eastbound Interstate 10 have reopened. One lane of eastbound I-10 remains closed.

REOPEN: According to the New Mexico DOT, one lane of I-10 EB has reopened at the New Mexico state line. Both westbound lanes also reopened. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 11, 2017

