CBP: Smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence

Over the weekend U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dogs help agents seize more than $1.1 million in hard drugs in four different incidents.
Over the weekend U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dogs help agents seize more than $1.1 million in hard drugs in four different incidents.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales Saturday night, authorities said.
Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales Saturday night, authorities said.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
Authorities said a Pima County woman is expected to survive after overdosing on fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, on Thursday, July 6.
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
Five people are dead following a military airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beaten
An 89-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were severely beaten
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.