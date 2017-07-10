CBP canines help seize more than $1.1 million in cocaine, methamphetamine

Drugs found in vehicle at Nogales port of entry over the weekend. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Over the weekend U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dogs help agents seize more than $1.1 million in hard drugs in four different incidents.

The first incident happened on Friday morning, July 7 at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, when a CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in a Honda SUV, driven by a 40-year-old man from Mexico. Agents pulled the vehicle for secondary inspection and found more than $73,000 in methamphetamine hidden in the rear area and spare tire.

On Saturday morning, July 8, a CBP canine again alerted to a Ford SUV at the Dennis DeConcini crossing for the possibility of drugs. According to the release, agents found bundles of cocaine in the rear quarter panel of the SUV. The drugs were worth an estimated $297,000. The SUV was driven by a 43-year-old man from Nogales, AZ.

According to the release a short time later Saturday, an officer working with a CBP canine at the Mariposa crossing discovered bundles of cocaine, worth an estimated $450,000 in the center console and rear seating area of a Ford sedan. The vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old woman from Mexico.

The last incident occurred on Sunday night, July 9 at the DeConcini crossing when officer referred a 26-year-old Mesa woman for a secondary search of her Chrysler PT Cruiser. A CBP canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed more than $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in the vehicle.

The four suspects were arrested and are facing narcotics smuggling charges, they have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

According to the CBP news release the drugs and vehicles have also been seized.

