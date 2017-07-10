Crews fight fire at midtown vacant home

Damage to vacant home after fire is put out. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

It took firefighters 10 minutes to put out the flames at a midtown duplex, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

TFD received several 911 calls about smoke coming from a vacant home in the 3500 block of East 4th Street. According to TFD the first unit on scene found smoke coming from the eaves of the home, and once crews were able to force the door open firefighters found the fire in the middle of the room.

Nine units and 25 firefighters controlled the fire only 10 minutes after arriving on scene, Monday night July 10.

No firefighters were reported injured and the unit was found to be vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

