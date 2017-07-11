More than 1900 without power on the northeast side

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
TEP crews have been called to the scene. No word yet on what caused the outage.
TFD received several 911 calls about smoke coming from a vacant home in the 3500 block of East 4th Street.
Over the weekend U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dogs help agents seize more than $1.1 million in hard drugs in four different incidents.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A 14-year-old girl from Abernathy, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
The woman was charged with child endangerment.
