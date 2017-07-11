Tangerine Rd back open after crash - Tucson News Now

Tangerine Rd back open after crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tangerine Road is back open after being closed in both directions west of Shannon Rd. because of a crash.

PCSD did not provide any information about injuries.

Stay with Tucson News Now for updates.

