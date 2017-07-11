TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. BURRO FIRE: 27,238 acres, 65 percent contained

Catalina Highway was reopened to residents and employees on Monday afternoon, July 10.

Proof of residency will be required to access Mt. Lemmon. The Sheriff’s Department will have a list of employees of Mt. Lemmon businesses that are authorized to access the mountain.

#BurroFire Update: The fire is now 65% contained. Evacuations lifted. Homeowners created special "thank you" posters for #firefighters pic.twitter.com/MtxDHkwvjC — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) July 11, 2017

The estimated size of the fire was reduced by 28 acres to 27,238 acres on Monday, July 10, and has been updated to 65 percent contained.



2. Pima County to vote on proposed ban on exploding targets

Pima County is scheduled to vote to ban exploding targets at it's board meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

Under the proposed ban, the sale, possession, or use of an exploding target could be punishable as a class one misdemeanor.

Exploding targets have been associated with many fires including the Sawmill Fire, which burned 46,000 acres, cost $5 million to fight, and was caused by a US Border Patrol agent shooting at an exploding target.



3. CBP: Smugglers leave woman dangling from border fence

Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales Saturday night, authorities said.

"Agents patrolling the border east of Nogales witnessed two smugglers attempting to lower the woman into the United States from Mexico using a harness and hoist rope," CBP said in a news release. "When agents approached, the woman attempted to climb back over the fence into Mexico but the smugglers left her hanging."

She was uninjured and is now facing immigration violations.



HAPPENING TODAY

Pima County and Tucson City courts will hold court together Tuesday to help people resolve outstanding warrants, and other court issues.

Court will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 240 North Stone Avenue.

Officials said many people don't know which court they are supposed to appear in, so to resolve this issue, the courts came together.

WEATHER

We're expecting ccattered showers and storms.

Gusty winds and blowing dust is possible.

Our high will be near 100 degrees.

