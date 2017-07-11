Tucson firefighters rescue woman from drainage tunnel

Tucson firefighters rescued a woman who was swept into the grates of a drainage tunnel early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.
Tucson firefighters rescued a woman who was swept into the grates of a drainage tunnel early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tangerine Road is back open after being closed in both directions west of Shannon Rd. because of a crash.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tangerine Road is back open after being closed in both directions west of Shannon Rd. because of a crash.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Leigh Ann Sepelyak tossed a match on the man, setting him ablaze. Then she used a bucket of urine to try and extinguish the fire, police said.
Leigh Ann Sepelyak tossed a match on the man, setting him ablaze. Then she used a bucket of urine to try and extinguish the fire, police said.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.