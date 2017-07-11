Tucson firefighters rescue woman from drainage tunnel

Tucson firefighters rescued a woman who was swept into the grates of a drainage tunnel early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters said the woman had been sleeping in the drainage tunnel near Stone and Croydon Park before she was swept away.

The crew had to cut the bars to free her, and she was not injured.

The fire department warns that water levels rise without warning, and these tunnels can turn deadly for people.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.