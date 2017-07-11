Sheriff warns Cochise County residents of mail thefts

Thieves are stealing mail from mailboxes throughout Cochise County, most recently on Dragoon Road.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales Saturday night, authorities said.
Over the weekend U.S. Customs and Border Protection drug sniffing dogs help agents seize more than $1.1 million in hard drugs in four different incidents.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an alleged fight led to a shooting and stabbing late Saturday night, according to the Sahuarita Police Department.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
The suspect in the shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month that was streamed live on Facebook and caused a national outcry appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder; bond was denied on all these charges.
The police chief says she asked for a use of force review after watching the video.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
The sixteen people killed in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon were stationed out of New York.
The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.
