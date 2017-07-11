Sheriff warns Cochise County residents of mail thefts

Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office are investigating multiple recent mail thefts throughout the county.

According to a CCSO news release, thieves are stealing mail from mailboxes.

The most recent report involved all the boxes on Dragoon Road. Before that, curbside boxes on Highway 181 in Sunizona were targeted.

The Sheriff's Office is processing some stolen mail that was recovered outside of Willcox. Investigators are working with the United States Postal Service to find who is responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9500. Information can be kept confidential.

