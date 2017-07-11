Former school bus driver accused of sexual abuse

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said David Fabian Falcon, 70, was arrested Wednesday, July 5, on a charge of sexual abuse.

The CCSO said the victim told her mother about the allegations at the end of the school year and claimed the incidents happened in April and May.

Falcon, of Sierra Vista, is being held on a $100,000 bond.

"After fully cooperating with the Sheriff's Office, SVUSD terminated Falcon based on the results of the investigation," the CCSO said in a news release. "The investigation revealed that there were multiple incidents of inappropriate behavior and touching by Falcon towards the victim.

