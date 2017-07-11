Val Kilmer to introduce Tucson screening of 'Citizen Twain'

Actor Val Kilmer will be in Tucson to introduce a screening in August of his one-man play about Mark Twain.

"Cinema Twain" will show at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, on Aug. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Kilmer wrote, produced, directed and performed in the play, called "Citizen Twain," which played to sold-out houses at several Los Angeles venues.

He will introduce the film and answer questions from the audience after the screening.

Tickets are $36 for the film and Q&A session. VIP tickets that include a meet and greet are available for $71.

Go to valkilmer.com for more information.

