Marana PD investigating shoplifting incident at Walmart

Suspect may be associated with the vehicle pictured. (Source: Marana Police Department)

The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May shoplifting incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

According to MPD the incident in question happened at 3:31 a.m. on Monday, May 29, when a female entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3900 West Ina Road and put several cosmetic items into bags and left the store without paying for them.

The suspect is believed to be associated with an older model, white, possible Ford Expedition. A vehicle matching that description was seen leaving the area after she left the store.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

