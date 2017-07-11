Marana PD investigating shoplifting incident at Walmart

The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May shoplifting incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.
An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children who were last seen in the Marana area Monday morning, according to authorities.
Thieves are stealing mail from mailboxes throughout Cochise County, most recently on Dragoon Road.
Smugglers left a 37-year-old Mexican woman hanging from the border fence near Nogales Saturday night, authorities said.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
