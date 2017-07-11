Tucson police arrest armed robbery suspect

A Tucson man is facing several charges after he robbed a convenience store at knife point on Tuesday morning, July 11, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Dennis Tipton, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, in relation to a call that TPD received about an armed robbery at the Circle K at 3031 East 22nd Street.

According to a TPD news release, officers from Operations Division Midtown responded to the call of an armed robbery at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the convenience store. Prior to arriving officers were told by a dispatcher that the suspect was a white male, about 60 years old, bald with a gray handle bar mustache, who had fled the scene in a white Ford Mustang.

Officer Dennis Sinclair arrived first to the scene and learned that the suspect entered the store and asked for cigarettes. The suspect then produced a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store in the Mustang. The clerk was not injured during the incident, according to police.

K-9 Sgt. Brad Pelton spotted the suspect's Mustang and conducted a traffic stop near East 29th Street and South Craycroft Road. According to the release Tipton was found inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, additional charges may be added at a later date.

