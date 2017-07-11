Tucson police arrest armed robbery suspect

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11. There were two additional children with the group but Arizona DPS has not released any information as to the identity of the other children.
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Dennis Tipton, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, in relation to a call that TPD received about an armed robbery at the Circle K at 3031 East 22nd Street.
The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May shoplifting incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.
Thieves are stealing mail from mailboxes throughout Cochise County, most recently on Dragoon Road.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
The circumstances surrounding the meeting fueled new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinized by federal and congressional investigators.
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.
