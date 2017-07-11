Willcox Agents awarded for heroism

An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11. There were two additional children with the group but Arizona DPS has not released any information as to the identity of the other children.
The Roach Fire started Friday, July 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Dennis Tipton, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, in relation to a call that TPD received about an armed robbery at the Circle K at 3031 East 22nd Street.
The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a May shoplifting incident at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Actor Val Kilmer will be in Tucson to introduce a screening in August of his one-man play at the Rialto Theatre.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Tuesday morning, crews resumed their search for a 57-year-old man who went missing on Sam Reservoir over the weekend.
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangerment after her 11-year-old daughter drover herself and her brother home.
