Mt. Lemmon to reopen to the public on Friday morning

According to a Pima County news release the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.
According to a Pima County news release the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
For the last two days, workers and homeowners have been able to get back up Mt. Lemmon, after evacuation orders were lifted.
For the last two days, workers and homeowners have been able to get back up Mt. Lemmon, after evacuation orders were lifted.
The Roach Fire started Friday, July 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Roach Fire started Friday, July 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Dennis Tipton, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, in relation to a call that TPD received about an armed robbery at the Circle K at 3031 East 22nd Street.
The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Dennis Tipton, has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault, in relation to a call that TPD received about an armed robbery at the Circle K at 3031 East 22nd Street.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."