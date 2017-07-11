Mt. Lemmon to reopen to the public on Friday morning

For the last two days, workers and homeowners have been able to get back up Mt. Lemmon, after evacuation orders were lifted.

On Friday, July 14 Catalina Highway will re-open to the general public, according to officials.

Restrictions on travel were put in place earlier this month, after the Burro Fire threatened the area.

Tucson News Now was able to go all the way up to Summerhaven on Tuesday afternoon. We were taken to the community center, a place where fire crews discussed tactics to fight the fire.

Across the street is the Sawmill Run Restaurant. Before the fire it was a busy place, however during the fire it felt like a ghost town to Steven Sanders.

Instead of feeding customers, he switched to feeding volunteers and fire crews. He cooked breakfast and lunch for the crews, serving between 15 to 25 people each shift.

Samantha Beal runs the Cookie Cabin. She brought fire crews a gift on Tuesday, a box full of cookies, to say thank you.

Just last week Beal was a little nervous about what the fire would do. Now, she feels relieved that her place is safe.

