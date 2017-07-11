Report challenges border patrol on asylum seekers

The Initiative says when a refugee or asylum seeker files a complaint, it is rarely investigated beyond lower staff level.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
According to a Pima County news release the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.
For the last two days, workers and homeowners have been able to get back up Mt. Lemmon, after evacuation orders were lifted.
The Roach Fire started Friday, July 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.
A relaxing day at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport changed quickly Monday when park goers began smelling a strong odor in one of the park's attractions. By the end of the day, two dozen guests complained of issues primarily with their breathing. Some even had to be hospitalized.
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.
Brittany Jasmine ignored lifeguards' whistles ordering her to stop putting her son in danger by dunking him.
We've received the body camera video of Shia LaBeouf's arrest in downtown Savannah into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom.
