Roadrunners announce 2017-18 season schedule

Tucson will play 34 home and 34 road games, kicking things off at Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 7 against the rival San Diego Gulls at 7:05 p.m.
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.
Single-game tickets for Arizona Cardinals 2017 home games will go on sale this Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.
Mike Gustavsson retires from professional body building after achieving his dream of a Universe title.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The woman posted her message and the response to Twitter, where it has gone viral...
A Phenix City bank employee got quite the scare Monday when taking a trip to the restroom.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
An active duty Hawaii soldier who was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support and training to the Islamic State terrorist group told an undercover federal agent Saturday that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."
