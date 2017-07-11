Pima Co. Board of Supervisors approves changes to PACC fee ordin - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. Board of Supervisors approves changes to PACC fee ordinance

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

By a vote of 4 to 1, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the revised fee ordinance for animal care services provided by the Pima Animal Care Center on Tuesday, July 11. 

According to a Pima County news release the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.  

New animal sheltering and vet care fees will only apply to residents of Marana and Sahuarita, who as of July 1, live in areas that do not have an intergovernmental agreement with Pima County.  

Residents from Marana and Sahuarita, who visit PACC for animal care services will be referred back to their respective towns.  

However, those residents who elect to not visit their town’s animal care provider, and still surrender a pet to PACC, must pay for services provided by the shelter. Service fees include a $60 daily animal sheltering fee, a $120 hourly veterinary care fee, and a $120 euthanasia fee.

Lastly, reflecting the animal welfare progress Pima County has made, the revised ordinance updates all references to PACC from “pound” to “shelter” throughout the regulation.
 
District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy was the lone vote against the revised ordinance.

For additional information on PACC, please visit the shelter’s website at pima.gov/animalcare.

  • Pima Co. Board of Supervisors approves changes to PACC fee ordinance

