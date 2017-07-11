City of Tucson taking applications for neighborhood stormwater harvesting program

The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.
Tucson Water has teamed up with Tucson Clean and Beautiful for a neighborhood scale stormwater harvesting program. Funding for this program was approved by Mayor and Council in 2016.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier had asked the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate the misuse of RICO funds at the department.
The Initiative says when a refugee or asylum seeker files a complaint, it is rarely investigated beyond lower staff level.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A local teenager is recovering from what medical records show was diagnosed as a flesh-eating bacteria after the teen canoed on the Little Miami River.
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.
According to new data, a third of mammal, bird, amphibian and reptile species are at an “extremely high degree of population decay.”
