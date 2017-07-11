City of Tucson taking applications for neighborhood stormwater harvesting program

Tucson Water has teamed up with Tucson Clean and Beautiful for a neighborhood scale stormwater harvesting program.

Funding for this program was approved by Mayor and Council in 2016. Each ward will have $45,000 to spend on projects for neighborhoods.

A group of people within a neighborhood can apply for the project, which must be in a public area, such as the roadway, parks and other open space.

This program not only allows neighborhoods to harvest stormwater, but also it can add some vegetation in the area, and help keep stormwater out of the roads.

Irene Ogata, is the Urban Landscape Manager with Tucson Water.

Ogata said the projects come at no cost to the residents, but they do need to do some upkeep in the future.

"For about the following three years, they're going to have to do maintenance on the project, pick up litter, trash, take out the weeds. And then also do some monitoring. How much water is going into the basin, how much rainfall. How much rain fell in that area of town," Ogata said.

Some residents in neighborhoods with stormwater basins said upkeep is an issue.

They said they see trash and overgrown weeds in them sometimes.

You can find more information about the program on: https://tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org/

Neighborhood Scale Stormwater Harvesting Brochure by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.